China /  Diplomacy

Houston consulate general offices a long-time landmark of US-China relations

  • Beijing’s first such office in US has been ordered closed by Friday, with State Department saying directive is ‘to protect American intellectual property’
  • Chinese media have suggested Beijing will order a US consulate to close as retaliation
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah ZhengKinling Lo
Sarah Zheng and Kinling Lo

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jul, 2020

The Houston Fire Department responding to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Chinese Consulate General offices Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Photo: Houston Chronicle via AP
