US Republican Senator Mitt Romney is one of the co-authors of the Strategic Act, billed as a first in terms of its scope. Photo: AFPUS Republican Senator Mitt Romney is one of the co-authors of the Strategic Act, billed as a first in terms of its scope. Photo: AFP
US senators introduce legislation to counter China on multiple fronts

  • The Strategic Act ranges from intellectual property theft to countering Chinese aggression in the South China Sea
  • Congress has only a few weeks left in current session to pass the bill which is latest in a series aimed at Beijing
Robert Delaney
Updated: 9:44am, 23 Jul, 2020

