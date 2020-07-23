The FBI thinks Juan Tang is in hiding at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco. Photo: HandoutThe FBI thinks Juan Tang is in hiding at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco. Photo: Handout
US prosecutors say Chinese researcher is evading arrest in San Francisco consulate

  • Court filings show Juan Tang, who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the Chinese military
  • But investigators found photos of her in a Chinese military uniform
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Reuters

Updated: 2:16pm, 23 Jul, 2020

