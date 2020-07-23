Chinese citizens account for the largest share of the United States’ foreign student population. Photo: AFPChinese citizens account for the largest share of the United States’ foreign student population. Photo: AFP
Chinese students risk harassment by US law enforcement agencies, embassy says

  • ‘Random investigations, nuisance or confiscation of personal belongings’ have risen, Chinese embassy in the US says on its website
  • US state department on Wednesday accused the Chinese military of sending students to American universities to gain warfare advantages
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 3:46pm, 23 Jul, 2020

