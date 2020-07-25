Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte moved his country away from its US ally and towards a warm relationship with China but has made several recent policy reversals. Photo: DPA
Golden period of China-Philippines friendship loses its shine
- Manila shows signs of pivoting from Beijing over South China Sea differences and unfulfilled funding promises
- Growing distrust of China could fuel public backlash against President Rodrigo Duterte’s China-friendly policies
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte moved his country away from its US ally and towards a warm relationship with China but has made several recent policy reversals. Photo: DPA