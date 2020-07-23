King Tupou VI of Tonga is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit, but the island nation is struggling to repay its loans. Photo: AFP
China asked to restructure Tonga’s heavy debts as coronavirus hits tourism
- IMF says the risk of debt distress in Tonga is high, as Pacific tourism revenues suffer during the pandemic
- Tonga’s debt repayments are set to increase in 2023-24
