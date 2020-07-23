Chinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: ReutersChinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus trumps poor US-China relations as scientific collaboration spikes, study shows

  • Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, American and Chinese teams have increased their cooperation on related research, paper says
  • Scientific collaboration between the two countries has seen ‘explosive growth’ in recent years and scientists have ‘doubled down’ since start of global health crisis, co-author says
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: ReutersChinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and American researchers have been working together more than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE