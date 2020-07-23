Global Times readers voted for the closure of the US consulate general for Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Beijing should close US consulate for Hong Kong, Chinese polls say
- Two-thirds of respondents in survey by nationalist newspaper Global Times name mission in former British colony as their preferred target for retribution
- But source tells Post the US consulate in Chengdu is most likely to get the clear-out order
