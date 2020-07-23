Observers say the US is sending mixed messages on how it wants to resolve its differences with China. Photo: AFPObservers say the US is sending mixed messages on how it wants to resolve its differences with China. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: would a Mark Esper visit to Beijing ease tensions, or add to the confusion?

  • As the storm between Beijing and Washington continues to brew, the US defence secretary says he wants to improve ‘crisis communication’ channels
  • But with the two sides locked in conflict on multiple fronts, observers question what he will be able to achieve
Wendy Wu
Updated: 10:26pm, 23 Jul, 2020

