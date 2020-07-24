A security guard (right) talks to a man inside the Chinese consulate in Houston on Thursday. Photo: AP
China refuses to commit to closing Houston consulate despite US demand
- Consul general Cai Wei says office is operating normally today and will continue to do so ‘until further notice’
- Official ‘prepared for worst scenario’, but says Beijing has asked US to rescind order
