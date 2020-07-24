A photo from a criminal complaint filed in US District Court shows Tang Juan in a military uniform. Photo: US District Court / Handout
US charges four scientists for hiding ties to Chinese government, including one ‘in hiding at consulate’
- FBI interviewed visa holders in more than 25 US cities suspected of concealing their ties to the PLA
- Tang Juan accused by Justice Department of lying about military affiliation in a visa application before doing research at the University of California
Topic | US-China decoupling
