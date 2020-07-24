A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen at Casa Serena, an aged care home in Johannesburg, on July 22, 2020. South Africa has been the worst hit by coronavirus but the World Health Organisation says other nations in Africa may follow with a surge in cases. Photo: AFP
Over 10,000 health workers in Africa infected with Covid-19 amid lack of PPE and brace for surge in cases
- Coronavirus is taking a toll on medical staff across Africa and in turn is putting pressure on vulnerable health systems trying to cope with the pandemic
- South Africa is worst hit on continent with over 400,000 cases and 6,000 deaths but it may be a precursor for rest of Africa: WHO
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
