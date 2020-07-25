Anti-China sentiment in India could hurt Chinese firms doing business there. Photo: AFP
Chinese investment in India may fall due to border conflict, analysts say
- Since 2010, China has committed or planned more than US$26 billion worth of investment in India but some of that may now be in jeopardy
- Public sector construction projects ‘will be tougher for Chinese companies to bag, but private ones will still be largely driven by cost considerations’, analyst says
Topic | China-India relations
Anti-China sentiment in India could hurt Chinese firms doing business there. Photo: AFP