Under the terms of their phase one trade deal, officials from China and US are scheduled to hold talks next month. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade: negotiators set to hold talks on progress of phase one deal
- Under general terms of agreement reached in January, officials are expected to meet every six months to assess its implementation
- But as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington, the commitment may have to take a back seat for now, observers say
Topic | US-China trade war
