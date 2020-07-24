Bilateral tensions: the US has been told to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for Washington’s abrupt order for China to close its Houston mission. Photo: AFPBilateral tensions: the US has been told to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for Washington’s abrupt order for China to close its Houston mission. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Can the US-China relationship ever go back to the pre-Trump days?

  • Observers are pessimistic about where bilateral ties are headed after this week’s escalation of tensions
  • Beijing and Washington have entered their most unpredictable period since the 1970s
Topic |   Donald Trump
Shi JiangtaoJane Cai
Shi Jiangtao and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 10:14pm, 24 Jul, 2020

