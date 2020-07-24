Beijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFPBeijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFP
Beijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s decision to close US consulate in Chengdu likely driven by size, observers say

  • Beijing had to follow through on vow to retaliate for closure of its mission in Houston but also wanted to minimise the fallout, experts say
  • Mission in southwest China is America’s second youngest in the country and one of its smallest
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:17pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFPBeijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFP
Beijing has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, which opened in 1985. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE