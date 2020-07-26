The Ethiopian project will establish Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam. Photo: AFP
China’s allies at loggerheads over Ethiopia dam – will Beijing intervene?
- Ethiopia has begun filling its Blue Nile reservoir against the wishes of Sudan and Egypt, which feared doing so could cause droughts
- Beijing has investments in all three countries, including in electricity production under the dam project
Topic | China-Africa relations
