The Ethiopian project will establish Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam. Photo: AFPThe Ethiopian project will establish Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s allies at loggerheads over Ethiopia dam – will Beijing intervene?

  • Ethiopia has begun filling its Blue Nile reservoir against the wishes of Sudan and Egypt, which feared doing so could cause droughts
  • Beijing has investments in all three countries, including in electricity production under the dam project
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:30am, 26 Jul, 2020

