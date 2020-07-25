China was America’s first partner in the Fulbright programme, which was set up by the US in 1946 and now covers more than 160 countries. Photo: AFPChina was America’s first partner in the Fulbright programme, which was set up by the US in 1946 and now covers more than 160 countries. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Washington confirms suspension of Fullbright programme for Hong Kong, mainland

  • Would-be participants told after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month in retaliation for Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong
  • Programme, set up in 1946, allows American and foreign academics to teach, research and study in each other’s countries
Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Jul, 2020

