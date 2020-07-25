Crowds of people watched as trucks came and went from the US consulate in Chengdu on Saturday. Photo: Simon SongCrowds of people watched as trucks came and went from the US consulate in Chengdu on Saturday. Photo: Simon Song
Crowds of people watched as trucks came and went from the US consulate in Chengdu on Saturday. Photo: Simon Song
US-China relations: thousands gather to see closure of Chengdu consulate

  • Police say man was reprimanded on Friday night for setting off a firecracker, but crowds mostly peaceful as mission staff pack up and leave
  • Beijing ordered the closure of the consulate on Friday, in retaliation for Washington shutting down its mission in Houston
Echo Xie
Updated: 6:43pm, 25 Jul, 2020

