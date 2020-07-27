Trucks remove materials from the US consulate in Chengdu on Sunday night. Photo: Simon Song
US flag lowered for last time at Chengdu consulate as China retaliates for Houston closure
- Crowds have gathered outside the compound since Friday’s announcement by Beijing that the diplomatic office must close
- People have come from all over China to witness a moment of history as relations worsen between the two powers
Topic | US-China decoupling
