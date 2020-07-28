The US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon SongThe US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon Song
The US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Diplomacy

US consulate closure in Chengdu lost 35 years of exchanges, says diplomat’s wife

  • Staff worked 24-hour shifts in tearful rush to leave, according to Facebook post by food writer Tzu-i Chuang, wife of US consul general Jim Mullinax
  • The consulate was given three days to close in response to the US ordering the closure of China’s consulate in Houston
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 3:26pm, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon SongThe US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon Song
The US national flag at the Chengdu consulate was lowered for the final time on Monday morning. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE