Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Photo: AFP
Beijing and Moscow join forces in ‘information war’ as China-US relations rapidly deteriorate
- Appeal by China and Russia for countries to reject politicisation of the coronavirus pandemic, disinformation and oppression of media
- In recent weeks US President Trump and his administration have stepped up anti-China speech, including making their own call to ‘free nations’
Topic | Disease
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Photo: AFP