Asean leaders are increasingly torn between Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA-EFEAsean leaders are increasingly torn between Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
China woos Asean neighbours in bid to avoid US-led coalition on its doorstep

  • Beijing has been shoring up relations in Southeast Asia with an emphasis on Washington-friendly countries
  • Phone calls, virtual meetings and pledges of support aim to sway the region’s delicate balancing act between two powers
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Jul, 2020

