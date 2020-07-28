Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the talks via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China holds meeting with Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan as tensions simmer with India
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the countries should step up cooperation for regional peace and security, and work together to curb the coronavirus
- Border friction between Beijing and New Delhi is likely to have motivated the talks that were ‘clearly meant to be pinpricks’ for India, analyst says
