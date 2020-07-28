Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the talks via video link on Monday. Photo: XinhuaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the talks via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China holds meeting with Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan as tensions simmer with India

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the countries should step up cooperation for regional peace and security, and work together to curb the coronavirus
  • Border friction between Beijing and New Delhi is likely to have motivated the talks that were ‘clearly meant to be pinpricks’ for India, analyst says
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 28 Jul, 2020

