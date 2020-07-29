European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU-China relationship was important but “not an easy one”. Photo: AFP
Brussels needs to ‘work hand in hand’ with China to recover from pandemic, EU trade official says
- European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis made the remarks ahead of talks with Beijing on Tuesday
- EU will seek to establish a link between planned 2025 agenda for cooperation and investment deal negotiation, POLITICO reports, citing European officials
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
