Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the fifth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) via video link, in Beijing, China, on July 28, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Xi uses annual conference of infrastructure bank to spell out China’s multilateral and global ambitions
- China’s president calls for efforts to make the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ‘a new type of development platform’
- The bank set up a coronavirus relief project to help members cope with the pandemic
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the fifth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) via video link, in Beijing, China, on July 28, 2020. Photo: Xinhua