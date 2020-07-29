Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong, Huawei and Xinjiang hot topics in frosty China-Britain call
- ‘No reset’ for relations, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
- Promises ‘we will be watching’ city’s Legislative Council elections in September
Topic | Huawei
Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung