Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun YeungHong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung
China /  Diplomacy

Hong Kong, Huawei and Xinjiang hot topics in frosty China-Britain call

  • ‘No reset’ for relations, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
  • Promises ‘we will be watching’ city’s Legislative Council elections in September
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 2:30pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun YeungHong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s national security law was among the subjects discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE