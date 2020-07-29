Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beijing last year. Wang on Tuesday implored France and other countries not to side with the US as relations with Washington grow increasingly hostile. Photo: Xinhua
China’s foreign minister calls on other nations to resist taking sides with US and to prevent a new cold war
- In a phone call with his French counterpart, Wang Yi said Beijing was striving to keep relations with the US stable
- He cites the Vienna Convention while addressing dramatic consulate closures in Houston and Chengdu
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beijing last year. Wang on Tuesday implored France and other countries not to side with the US as relations with Washington grow increasingly hostile. Photo: Xinhua