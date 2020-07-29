Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: ReutersBeijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters
Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China, EU hold ‘candid’ talks on economic and trade ties, including post-pandemic recovery

  • While Beijing was upbeat about meeting, Brussels focused on market access and reciprocity – sticking points in their investment deal negotiations
  • Separately, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his French counterpart that China and the EU should be the world’s ‘stabilisers’ and oppose ‘unilateral bullies’
Topic |   European Union
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 5:52pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: ReutersBeijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters
Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE