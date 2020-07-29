Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters
China, EU hold ‘candid’ talks on economic and trade ties, including post-pandemic recovery
- While Beijing was upbeat about meeting, Brussels focused on market access and reciprocity – sticking points in their investment deal negotiations
- Separately, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his French counterpart that China and the EU should be the world’s ‘stabilisers’ and oppose ‘unilateral bullies’
Topic | European Union
Beijing and Brussels are negotiating on a landmark investment deal, but progress has been slow. Photo: Reuters