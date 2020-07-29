Xishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: ReutersXishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: Reuters
Xishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US cybersecurity firm says Beijing-linked hackers hit the Vatican ahead of talks between China and the church

  • Targets included communications between Hong Kong diocese and Vatican with similar tools to those used by Chinese state-backed operators: cybersecurity firm
  • Catholic Church and China had been expected to talk about renewal of landmark deal when pandemic struck
Topic |   China-Vatican relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:39pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: ReutersXishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: Reuters
Xishiku Cathedral, a government-sanctioned Catholic Church, in Beijing. China and the Vatican were due this year to discuss the renewal of a provisional two-year deal on the operation of the Catholic Church in China. The suspected hacking attack comes at a sensitive time for their relationship. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE