Miles Yu is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s key China policy adviser. Photo: Handout
US-China relations: Mike Pompeo’s China adviser has name chiselled off school monument

  • Miles Yu has been described by the US secretary of state as an adviser on ‘how to ensure we protect Americans and secure our freedoms’ from the Chinese Communist Party
  • Yu says in interview with The Washington Times he grew up during the Cultural Revolution, which gave him a ‘distaste for revolutionary radicalism’
Matt Ho

Updated: 9:25pm, 29 Jul, 2020

