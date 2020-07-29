Miles Yu is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s key China policy adviser. Photo: Handout
US-China relations: Mike Pompeo’s China adviser has name chiselled off school monument
- Miles Yu has been described by the US secretary of state as an adviser on ‘how to ensure we protect Americans and secure our freedoms’ from the Chinese Communist Party
- Yu says in interview with The Washington Times he grew up during the Cultural Revolution, which gave him a ‘distaste for revolutionary radicalism’
Topic | US-China relations
Miles Yu is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s key China policy adviser. Photo: Handout