Carrie Lam and Tong Xiaoling in March 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
China’s top diplomat in Vancouver blasts ‘brutal’ Canada for meddling in response to Hong Kong national security law
- Consul General Tong Xiaoling said Ottawa’s ‘conspiracy’ against the law was useless, and the legislation would protect Canadian investors in an ‘efficient’ way
- Activist group Alliance Canada HK said Tong’s comments were ‘part of the larger campaign to influence and coerce Chinese communities in Canada’
Topic | Canada
