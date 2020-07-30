Carrie Lam and Tong Xiaoling in March 2017. Photo: Edward WongCarrie Lam and Tong Xiaoling in March 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
Carrie Lam and Tong Xiaoling in March 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
China’s top diplomat in Vancouver blasts ‘brutal’ Canada for meddling in response to Hong Kong national security law

  • Consul General Tong Xiaoling said Ottawa’s ‘conspiracy’ against the law was useless, and the legislation would protect Canadian investors in an ‘efficient’ way
  • Activist group Alliance Canada HK said Tong’s comments were ‘part of the larger campaign to influence and coerce Chinese communities in Canada’
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:40am, 30 Jul, 2020

