Beijing attempted to reassure Europe that China would not create division in the bloc while calling on the continent to remain independent of “particular countries” in handling its foreign relations.

The remarks were made by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday as Beijing steps up its engagement with Europe and tries to prevent the bloc from siding with the United States.

Wang’s comments are the latest in a series of warnings to European partners, including Britain, France and Germany, against falling under the influence of the US.

“[China] hopes that the European side will adhere to strategic autonomy and proceed from its own fundamental, long-term interest and uphold an objective, fair and positive attitude in handling relations with China,” said Wang, according to a report on the video call from China’s foreign ministry.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Photo: EPA/EFE