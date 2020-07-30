Italy urged to treat China fairly and positively as Beijing escalates its charm offensive in Europe
- Chinese foreign minister tells Italian counterpart China hopes European nations will maintain autonomy and be alert to ‘particular countries’
- Video call is one of a recent flurry of meetings between Wang Yi and overseas foreign ministers who Beijing hopes to dissuade from aligning with the US
Beijing attempted to reassure Europe that China would not create division in the bloc while calling on the continent to remain independent of “particular countries” in handling its foreign relations.
The remarks were made by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday as Beijing steps up its engagement with Europe and tries to prevent the bloc from siding with the United States.
Wang’s comments are the latest in a series of warnings to European partners, including Britain, France and Germany, against falling under the influence of the US.
“[China] hopes that the European side will adhere to strategic autonomy and proceed from its own fundamental, long-term interest and uphold an objective, fair and positive attitude in handling relations with China,” said Wang, according to a report on the video call from China’s foreign ministry.
Wang said he hoped Europe would “be alert to particular countries inciting ideological opposition to serve their own private interests,” without specifying those “particular countries”.
The Italian side has not released a record of the call.
The call from Wang followed accusations from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Germany had not done enough in response to Beijing’s imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law.