China’s Huawei loses out to Japan’s NEC on Chile-Asia trans-Pacific cable project
- Santiago has awarded contract for 13,000km fibre-optic to Tokyo-based multinational, according to Japanese media report
- Decision comes amid US-led campaign to encourage nations to shun Huawei products and technology
