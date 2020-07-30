Chinese tech giant Huawei has lost out in its bid to build a trans-Pacific cable. Illustration: Getty ImagesChinese tech giant Huawei has lost out in its bid to build a trans-Pacific cable. Illustration: Getty Images
Chinese tech giant Huawei has lost out in its bid to build a trans-Pacific cable. Illustration: Getty Images
China’s Huawei loses out to Japan’s NEC on Chile-Asia trans-Pacific cable project

  • Santiago has awarded contract for 13,000km fibre-optic to Tokyo-based multinational, according to Japanese media report
  • Decision comes amid US-led campaign to encourage nations to shun Huawei products and technology
Topic |   Huawei
Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jul, 2020

