China is on course for a powerful future, according to a new US report. Photo: Reuters
US must prepare for an ever more powerful China, think tank says
- Rand Corporation considers how successful the ruling Communist Party is likely to be in achieving the goals it has set for the next 30 years
- ‘Preparing for a triumphant or ascending China seems most prudent for the United States,’ it says
Topic | US-China relations
China is on course for a powerful future, according to a new US report. Photo: Reuters