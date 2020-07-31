The Chinese flag behind barbed wire at Beijing’s San Francisco consulate. Photo: AFPThe Chinese flag behind barbed wire at Beijing’s San Francisco consulate. Photo: AFP
China / Diplomacy

Anti-China sentiment in US at ‘historic high’, Pew Research survey finds, amid friction over trade, coronavirus and human rights

  • More than 70 per cent of Americans hold negative views of China, and even more distrust Beijing to ‘do the right thing’
  • Grim view shared across all demographics fuelled by coronavirus, espionage claims and human rights concerns
Topic | US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:12am, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
