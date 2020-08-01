Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused the US of sabre-rattling and fuelling regional tensions. Photo: EPA-EFEChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused the US of sabre-rattling and fuelling regional tensions. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US relations: why Wang Yi went back to Wolf Warrior mode after offering an ‘olive branch’

  • The Chinese foreign minister directly lashed out at the US in discussions with overseas counterparts
  • While Beijing seeks to pull nations away from siding with the US, it appears unwilling to assess its own role in deteriorating relations, says analyst
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:04pm, 1 Aug, 2020

