Coronavirus: Chinese customs stalls vaccine shipment for trials in Canada
- Canadian research council says CanSino injections have not been approved to be sent from China
- Council says it is still working with Tianjin company and trials will start when the shots are delivered
Canada has agreed to host clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics. Photo: CanSino Biologic s