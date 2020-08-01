WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: African health systems under pressure as cases, death toll soar
- Number of infections confirmed in past fortnight 50 per cent higher than in previous two weeks, World Health Organisation says
- Continent ‘does not have resources to build 1,000-bed hospital in two weeks, as China did’, director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says
