WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: ReutersWHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: Reuters
WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: African health systems under pressure as cases, death toll soar

  • Number of infections confirmed in past fortnight 50 per cent higher than in previous two weeks, World Health Organisation says
  • Continent ‘does not have resources to build 1,000-bed hospital in two weeks, as China did’, director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:11am, 1 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: ReutersWHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: Reuters
WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says the continent is at a “pivotal point”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE