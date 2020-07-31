In response to EU sanctions against two accused cyberattackers from China, a Chinese delegation in Brussels says China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity, and itself a serious victim of hacker attacks. Illustration: Reuters
European Union hits Chinese ‘hackers’ with sanctions
- Penalties against six people and three entities accused of cyber espionage include travel bans and asset freezes
- EU says Gao Qiang and Zhang Shilong are members of APT10, hackers that went after multinational companies for commercially sensitive information
Topic | European Union
In response to EU sanctions against two accused cyberattackers from China, a Chinese delegation in Brussels says China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity, and itself a serious victim of hacker attacks. Illustration: Reuters