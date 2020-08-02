Exim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: ShutterstockExim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
Exim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US ‘follows China’s path’ in Africa by funding Mozambique liquefied natural gas project

  • Exim Bank approves US$4.7 billion loan, the US’ largest ever to an African country, but American lending to the continent trails that of China
  • The loan mirrors Chinese investments in Africa in the 2000s, aimed at gaining access to energy resources
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Exim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: ShutterstockExim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
Exim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE