Exim Bank’s loan is its largest ever in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
US ‘follows China’s path’ in Africa by funding Mozambique liquefied natural gas project
- Exim Bank approves US$4.7 billion loan, the US’ largest ever to an African country, but American lending to the continent trails that of China
- The loan mirrors Chinese investments in Africa in the 2000s, aimed at gaining access to energy resources
