Chengdu residents take photos and video as Chinese authorities prepare to enter the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, July 27, 2020. Photo: AP
Closing US consulate leaves a hole in Chengdu’s social landscape and a risk to investment in southwest China
- The US consulate generated a cosmopolitan atmosphere around itself and was a window on America for its Chinese neighbours
- Foreign investment may be jeopardised if overseas companies perceive there is greater uncertainty and instability in the region, says analyst
Topic | US-China decoupling
