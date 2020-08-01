Opposition to Beijing’s territorial claims to the South China Sea has been growing around the world. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Chinese, Australian diplomats clash on Twitter
- China’s envoy to India says ‘it is clear who safeguards peace and stability and who destabilises it’ in the region
- Tweet comes after Australian high commissioner to India says Canberra is ‘deeply concerned’ about Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea
