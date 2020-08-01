The Hong Kong authorities issued a wanted list that included Ray Wong, who is now in Germany. Photo: APThe Hong Kong authorities issued a wanted list that included Ray Wong, who is now in Germany. Photo: AP
Chinese embassy protests over German decision to suspend Hong Kong extradition agreement

  • Berlin said move was response to decision to delay elections for year, which it described as ‘another infringement of the rights’ of Hongkongers
  • City authorities released a wanted list of six activists accused of breaching new national security law, including one given asylum in Germany
Updated: 4:07pm, 1 Aug, 2020

