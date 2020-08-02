Mike Pompeo has criticised Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s decision to delay the city’s legislative elections. Photo: K Y ChengMike Pompeo has criticised Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s decision to delay the city’s legislative elections. Photo: K Y Cheng
US-China relations: Mike Pompeo urges Hong Kong to reverse decision to suspend elections

  • US secretary of state says vote should be held ‘as close to the September 6 date as possible’
  • If it isn’t, ‘then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China’, he says
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 3:00pm, 2 Aug, 2020

