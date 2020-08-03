Switzerland’s foreign minister says Swiss companies in Hong Kong will be affected if Beijing abandons the city’s one country, two systems arrangement. Photo: Dickson LeeSwitzerland’s foreign minister says Swiss companies in Hong Kong will be affected if Beijing abandons the city’s one country, two systems arrangement. Photo: Dickson Lee
China /  Diplomacy

Switzerland says West will respond to China’s move away from openness

  • Swiss foreign minister tells Sunday newspaper human rights have always been a part of dialogue with Beijing
  • Switzerland ‘must defend its interests and values more robustly’
Topic |   China-EU relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:00am, 3 Aug, 2020

