Switzerland’s foreign minister says Swiss companies in Hong Kong will be affected if Beijing abandons the city’s one country, two systems arrangement. Photo: Dickson Lee
Switzerland says West will respond to China’s move away from openness
- Swiss foreign minister tells Sunday newspaper human rights have always been a part of dialogue with Beijing
- Switzerland ‘must defend its interests and values more robustly’
