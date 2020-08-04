Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPA
China-Japan ties: Coronavirus and US tensions cloud hopes for ‘new era’
- The East China Sea territorial dispute, a will by Japan to move manufacturing away from China and Sino-US friction are among issues damaging the relationship
- Japan has many businesses in Hong Kong and is concerned about the impact of the national security law
