Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPAJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPA
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

China-Japan ties: Coronavirus and US tensions cloud hopes for ‘new era’

  • The East China Sea territorial dispute, a will by Japan to move manufacturing away from China and Sino-US friction are among issues damaging the relationship
  • Japan has many businesses in Hong Kong and is concerned about the impact of the national security law
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:17pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPAJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPA
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) was set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) this year but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the virus. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE