Tang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFETang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China claims harassment as US refuses bail to scientist Tang Juan

  • Foreign ministry declines to comment on case of Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud by lying about her military and Communist Party connections
  • Sanctions on a Xinjiang paramilitary organisation for alleged abuses against Uygur Muslims are dismissed as ‘interference in China’s affairs’
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:04pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFETang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE