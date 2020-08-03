Tang Juan (left) was one of four people charged with visa fraud for allegedly concealing being members of China’s military while working in the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
China claims harassment as US refuses bail to scientist Tang Juan
- Foreign ministry declines to comment on case of Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud by lying about her military and Communist Party connections
- Sanctions on a Xinjiang paramilitary organisation for alleged abuses against Uygur Muslims are dismissed as ‘interference in China’s affairs’
