The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claims the uninhabited islands, called the Diaoyu Islands by the Chinese, as their own. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

Japan boosts East China Sea radar, signals and patrol capacity to fend off China’s claims to islands: US report

  • Tokyo cannot compete with PLA Navy on size and armaments and instead upgraded monitoring and defence, says Centre for Strategic and International Studies
  • Japan recently reported extended presence of Chinese patrol ships near the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands
Topic |   Diaoyu Islands
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Aug, 2020

