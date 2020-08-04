The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claims the uninhabited islands, called the Diaoyu Islands by the Chinese, as their own. Photo: Kyodo
Japan boosts East China Sea radar, signals and patrol capacity to fend off China’s claims to islands: US report
- Tokyo cannot compete with PLA Navy on size and armaments and instead upgraded monitoring and defence, says Centre for Strategic and International Studies
- Japan recently reported extended presence of Chinese patrol ships near the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands
