Chinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: HandoutChinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: Handout
Chinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Australian university backs tweet deletes after Chinese social media backlash

  • UNSW Sydney says it supports freedom of speech but took down posts because they were being misread as official views
  • Source quoted in article says she wants the university to clarify what happened
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: HandoutChinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: Handout
Chinese students accounted for more than 20 per cent of the UNSW Sydney’s tuition fee revenue in 2017, according to research released last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE